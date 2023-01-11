1% E-Levy charge takes off

The implementation of the revised Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) rate of 1 percent by mobile service providers begins today, January 11, 2023.
A release issued by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications assured the general public that its members are working assiduously with the GRA and other key institutions, to ensure a seamless implementation of the revised levy from Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
It said: “as captured in the Electronic Transfer Levy (Amendment) Act, 2022, Act 1089 which has been passed by parliament and assented to by the President, the levy on electronic transfers has been reduced from 1.5 percent to 1 percent, while the GH₵100 threshold remains unchanged.”
The service providers who will be implementing the directive are Airtel Mobile Commerce (Ghana) Limited, GCB G-Money, Mobile Money Limited, Vodafone Mobile Financial Services Limited and Zeepay Ghana Limited.
The government presenting the 2023 Budget and Economic Policy Statement, reviewed the 1.5 percent electronic transaction levy downwards to 1 percent effective January 2023.
The reduction has also been approved by Parliament.