COPEC threatens legal action against NPA over new LPG levy

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, COPEC is threatening to drag the National Petroleum Authority, NPA to court over the introduction of a new levy on LPG.
NPA in circular to industry players directed them to start charging 13.5 pesewas on each kilogram of LPG from April 1 which will result in an increase in the fuel marking margin from 3 to 4.5 pesewas per litre on every product.
But COPEC is calling for the immediate withdrawal of the levy or face court action.
In a media interview, Cheif Executive for COPEC, Duncan Amoah said the levy introduced has just revealed the insensitivity of the NPA during this period of Covid-19.
According to him, Ghanaians cannot be made to pay for a programme they did not benefit from.
"We have all kept quiet over the period because they come to add and subtract nobody complains so it looks like though now the NPA has taken over the functions of the Finance Ministry, you wake up one morning and they have added things for the public to go and pay. It is difficult to accept at this point how a pilot programme is now going to be paid for by every Ghanaian consumer as though we are all benefiting or enjoying that service, the NPA will need to remove that Cynlider Recirculation margin immediately because it is illegal and lawless and the shows their insensitivity at the time when the President and his team are doing everything possible to fight the Covid-19 and give Ghanaians some relief."
He stated that the levy has not been approved by parliament per their checks.
"We know that with anything had gone to parliament the Energy and Mines Committee would have been made aware and our checks with them indicate that nothing of this sort came to their attention..."
On steps they will take if the NPA did not withdraw the levy, Duncan Amoah said they will head to court to force the NPA to withdraw it.
"If it is not withdrawn NPA should get ready to answer to the law court which part of Act 691 setting up the NPA gives them the right impose levies or margins on Ghanaians."