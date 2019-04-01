Dumsor is not back, we have enough fuel-Gov't

Deputy Energy Minister, William Owuraku Aidoo has refuted claims that the energy sector is facing financial challenges making it difficult to power plants and generate electricity which has led to the dumsor being experienced in most parts of Accra.
Addressing a news conference Monday, April 1, the deputy Energy Minister, William Owuraku Aidoo, said enough measures have been put in place to deal with the situation.
“We have enough fuel, contrary that government doesn’t have money and we are mismanaging the energy sector, that is absolute balderdash…in a nutshell all that I am trying to say is that we have taken the necessary steps to reduce to the barest minimum the disruption of power to the country.
Policy think-tank African Center for Energy Policy said dumsor is back as government is facing financial challenges in the energy sector.
Executive Director Ben Boakye speaking on Joy FM said government is struggling to find money to buy fuel to power plants and generate electricity.
“This is how Mahama’s ‘dumsor’ started in 2011, and 2012”, he noted the situation is déjà vu. Ben Boakye ruled out installed capacity as the cause of the erratic power supply over the weekend.
Most parts of Accra have experienced power outages for the past few weeks forcing some to resort to generator sets to power their businesses.
The Deputy Minister apologized and assured Ghanaians they will work to solve the situation.
“All I will say now on behalf of the Hon. Minister, President, of course, is to apologise to the people of Ghana and to assure you that we are doing all we can to bring the supply of electricity to normalcy.”
