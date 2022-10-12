Prime News Ghana

Ghana’s inflation rate rises again; hits 37.2% in September 2022

By Vincent Ashitey
Ghana’s inflation has soared again to hit 37.2 percent in the month of September 2022.

This is against 33.9% recorded in August 2022.

This was announced by the Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Annim at a press conference on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

The GSS noted that five groups recorded inflation rates higher than the national average in September.

They were Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other fuels (68.8%); Furnishings, Household Equipment, and Routine Household Maintenance (51.1%); Transport (48.6%); Personal Care, Social Protection and Miscellaneous Goods and Services (42.6%) as well as Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (37.8%).

However, the increase in water and electricity tariffs resulted in an increase in household expenditure.