GRA to auction vehicles online on October 21

The Ghana Revenue Authority will from Friday, October 21, 2022, begin the auctioning of vehicles on an online platform.
The platform known as the E-Auction module on the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) will be piloted with the auction of selected vehicles.
The online platform is expected to eliminate corruption associated with auctioning of goods at the ports.
Speaking at a ceremony to launch the GRA Service Charter, Commissioner-General of the GRA, Rev Amisshadai Owusu Amoah said prospective vehicle buyers will go online to make bid bids without appearing physically.
He said is outfit was working to implement the new initiative as part of efforts to prevent revenue losses that emanates from the auctioning process.
“We’re working to improve our services through various online and technology platforms such as that customers will feel comfortable dealing with us,” the Commissioner-General said.
“We have the E-VAT, E-invoicing and other innovative means which customers are able to pay taxes and avoid some alleged corruption in our various offices. Another initiative is that by the end of October, we want to begin an E-Auction at the ports so that if you want to buy a car, just be home and click to search the kind of car you want without coming to the port”.
Rev. Amoah further disclosed that customers will make payments immediately after their bids are electronically approved.
All interested persons can log onto http://auction.icums.gov.gh to view the advertised vehicles.