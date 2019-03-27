GRIDCo Tower hacked down: GH¢5,000 reward for info on hackers

Energy expert, Kojo Poku, has announced a GH¢5,000 reward for any person who provides police with credible information that leads to the arrest of the person or group that hacked a major GRIDCo transmission tower in Tema.
Some unknown persons on Monday dawn hacked down one of the pylons near the Head office of Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) that transmits power from Karpower and AKSA to the national grid.
Energy Minister, Peter Amewu, has after visiting the site said the act is a clear attempt to sabotage the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.
The Minister said on Monday that his outfit has picked up intelligence pointing to “complete sabotage,” adding “I will not rule out a political motive for the sabotage.”
He further added that an internal Committee has been set up at GRIDCo to investigate the incident.
Speaking on Joy Prime in reaction to the incidence, Kojo Poku said the dangers associated with the act puts it squarely within the domain of a terrorist act.
“Somebody committed a terrorist act…to me, it is a terrorist act. These pylons…are the backbone of our electricity,” he said.
He added: “I don’t want to pronounce that it is a political act because we don’t know the person who did it. I want to offer a reward of a $1,000 to whoever will give a tip-off to the police that will lead to the arrest of whoever did that.”
“We need to call people out for some of these criminal acts and the police need to be helped to do that,” he said on the nightly current affairs programme.
