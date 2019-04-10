IES predicts more dumsor in Ghana

The Institute of Energy Security, IES, has predicted more dumsor in Ghana due to the severe liquidity challenges facing the Energy sector making it difficult for government to fuel plants to power electricity.
In an interview with Citi FM, Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Paa Kwasi Anamuah Sakyi is convinced that Ghana is facing severe liquidity challenges and Ghanaians should expect more power outages (dumsor) in the coming days.
According to him, Ghanaians can no longer take the assurances from the Energy Minister that dumsor is over.
"the effect on the power sector is that we cannot guarantee a reliable supply of power, it means that the recurring power outages will linger on for a while, we can't tell how long that is going to take because this is not the first time the Minister has promised us that we are out of dumsor, in November he did indicate that we will not see dumsor, in March he said that the challenge is over then in April it means we cannot trust any word that comes from government until we are able to solve the liquidity challenges in the sector that is the only way, the twelve days the Minister gave is almost over thanks the pipeline has been interconnected if the system is not resilient, if the system is not upgraded and maintained with cash we will have problems there as well, we are not out of dumsor unless we are able to fix the financial challenges in the sector."
Mr. Anamuah Sakyi further called on government to come up with a plan to resolve the issue.
“I will only recommend to government to ensure that debt is cleared. Until that is done, we will have more problems. Technical issues may arise but it is the cash flow that will be used to resolve the technical issues. And if that is not done, then, of course, we will have ourselves to blame."
Former Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor, has also said that the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is seeking 250 million dollars to secure fuel for various power plants supplying the country with electricity.
Meanwhile, government has denied the assertion saying there is no financial challenge.
The Energy Ministry assured that the irregular state of power supply in the country is not a result of financial problems or mismanagement but rather blamed it on logistical challenges.
The power distribution services (PDS) on recently published a load shedding timetable but retracted it shortly after claiming they have enough energy to power the plants in the country.
PDS suspends 'dumsor' programme
The Power Distribution Service (PDS) says it has suspended the Load Management Programme until further notice.
PDS released a time table for load shedding to begin in eight regions and were due to continue for the next eleven days but have now suspended the programme because Gridco has directed them to do so.
In a release by PDS it read: PDS Ghana Ltd wishes to inform the general public, especially its cherished customers that is has been directed by Gridco to suspend with immediate effect the Load Management Programme until further notice because there is sufficient generation.
The Load Management Programme has therefore been suspended accordingly until further notice.
