 License of Menzgold has not been revoked-Lawyer challenges claims

Lawyer for Menzgold, Kwame Boafo Akulfo, has challenged claims that the License of the company has been revoked. This comes on the back of reports that the company should be closed down because it has been operating without the required license.
The Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) in an earlier report noted, Menzgold is not licensed to buy and sell gold as suggested by the company.
Speaking on Accra based Joy FM, he noted, "there has never been an occasion that the license of the Menzgold was revoked by any governmental organization".
According to the Managing Director of PMMC, Kwadwo Opare Hammond, even though the company was initially granted a license in 2014, it has long been revoked.
He acknowledged that on some few occasions, Menzgold has come to export gold through the company but stressed that the company does not currently have the license to export gold.
Meanwhile, the minerals commission is expected to hold a crunch meeting on the operations of Menzgold, today.
The Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Company Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah will on Friday, August 17, meet officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).
