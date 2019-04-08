I am upset over needless attention of given to trainees-NABCO boss

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builders Corp (NABCo) Dr Ibrahim Anyars says he is upset over the needless attention given to NABCO trainees by the media over their unpaid stipends.
A group calling itself the Coalition of NABCo (Nation Builders Corps) trainees, says thousands of its members across the country will converge at the Obra Spot in Accra on Friday, April 12 to protest over their unpaid allowances.
According to the aggrieved trainees, they have been compelled to protest over undue delays in the payment of their allowances.
The recruits are entitled to a GHc 700 monthly stipend. The National Secretary of the coalition, Abubakar Sidic in an interview with citinews said some of their members “are going through a lot of hell.”
“They keep on saying that the delay in the payments is from the trainees but we believe it is not true. Palpable lies. Almost every month, even those teaching in the villages, they have to come to the city and do the updates and go back, he added.”
Meanwhile, the NABCo boss, Dr Ibrahim Anyars said: “So I am very upset about what they are seeking to gain from this needless attention because it doesn’t make sense to me.”
Dr Ibrahim Anyars also said the aggrieved recruits were not following due process.
“Ninety-four thousand [94,000] people have been paid. How did we get that done? Through the media? Definitely not. They know what to do if they are true NABCO trainees to get their pay issues and other problems that they have…resolved.”
Some recruits have been complaining since January 2019 over unpaid allowances.
Some 100,000 beneficiaries passed out in October 2018 commissioned under seven modules which include Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.
