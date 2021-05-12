No MASLOC vehicles left to rot at National Security Ministry – Former CEO

Church of Pentecost hands over prison infrastructure to Ghana Prison Service The Church of Pentecost has built and handed over a prison infrastructure to…

Keta residents take to the streets over rot at municipal assembly Some residents of Keta in the Volta Region on Wednesday took to the streets to…

Accra: Residents to experience dumsor from today Residents of Accra will from today May 10 to 17 experience dumsor.

Fire guts timber market in Accra (Photos) A raging fire has swept through the timber market at Kantamanto in Accra.

Violence-hit Jerusalem braces for Jewish nationalist march Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police for a third night in Jerusalem,…