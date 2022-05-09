18 head-turning outfits from VGMA23

The much anticipated VGMA23 was held over the weekend at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre where KiDi won the prestigious award, Artiste of the Year.
The two-day event brought out the fashion sense in Ghanaian celebrities from the red carpet.
READ ALSO: VGMA23: Full list of winners for Day 2 announced
It is obvious that red carpet sessions at every event in Ghana come with the biggest question to some Ghanaian celebrities based on what and who they are wearing for the night.
PrimeNews present to you how some Ghanaian celebrities dressed on the night.
READ ALSO: VGMA23: List of winners for Day 1
ente