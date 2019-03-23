2018 Ghana Beverage Awards: Check full list of winners

The 2018 Ghana Beverage Awards have already awards was held yesterday March 22, 2019 at the Kempinki hotel in Accra.
The third edition of the Ghana Beverage Awards was under the theme: Drink Ghana, Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry.
The award is structured to honor and recognize excelling beverage companies in Ghana, both local and international brands.
Ghana Beverage Awards, organized by Global Media Alliance, is aimed at celebrating and inspiring the beverage industry in Ghana.
Below are the winners of the 2018 Ghana Beverage Awards.
New Beverage of the Year – Kpoo Keke
Fruit Juice of the Year – Blue Skies
Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) – Cocacola
International Spirit of the Year – Jameson
Beer of the Year – Guinness
Bitters of the Year – Alomo Bitters
Liquoring of the Year – Kpoo Keke
Spirit of the Year – Castle Bridge
Ciders/RTD of the Year – Orijin Beer
Energy Drinks of the Year – Storm Energy Drink
Cocoa/Chocolate/Dairy product of the Year – VitaMilk
Water of the Year – Bel-Aqua
CSR Company of the Year – Twellium Company
International Beer of the Year – Heineken Beer
Manufacturing of the Year – Kasapreko
Product of the Year – Storm Energy Drink
