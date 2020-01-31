3Music Awards 20: Full list of nominees and category definitions

The 3Music Awards 20 is finally here! Nominees for the 3Music Awards 20 have been announced.
Notable among the nominees are big wits Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene and many others who secured nominations in various groups.
READ ALSO: Krymi and Mr. Drew's 'Dw3' song is mine - Kurl Songx
Check the full list of nominees from below.
MALE ACT OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding and dominant male act on the basis of the popularity of his recordings and activities within the year under review including performances and social engagements with at least one video release of any of his recordings.
This award goes to music’s leading “MAN OF THE YEAR”. This is voted for
by the board, academy and the public
Fameye
Joey B
Kelvyn Boy
Kwesi Arthur
Medikal
Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding and dominant female act on the basis of the popularity of her recordings and activities within the year under review including performances and social engagements with at least one video release of any of her recordings.
This award goes to music’s leading WOMAN OF THE YEAR. This is
voted for by the board, academy and the public
Becca
Celestine Donkor
Cina Soul
Diana Hamilton
S3fa
Sista Afia
Obaapa Christy
Wendy Shay
GROUP OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding and dominant music group on the basis of the popularity of their recordings and activities within the year under review including performances and social engagements with at least one video release of any of their recordings. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public
DopeNation
La Même Gang
R2Bees
BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR
The most exciting and dominant breakthrough act/group of the year whose recordings became extremely popular within the year under review. This is voted for by the board/Academy and the public.
Fameye
J.Derobie
Kofi Mole
Lord Paper
MOG Music
OV
S3fa
Tulenkey
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TECHNICAL AWARD)
The most outstanding album on the basis of lyrical power and or superior songwriting, productions and promoted with at least a video. This award does not only go to the act/duo/group whose voices are heard on the song but recognizes the songwriters, producers, sound engineers and or mixers on the album. This is a purely technical award to be decided by the Board and the academy.
“As Promised” by King Promise
“Made in Ghana” by Okyeame Kwame
“Shay On You” by Wendy Shay
“SITE 15” by R2Bees
“Sugar” by KiDi
“The 8th Element” by Trigmatic
“Untamed” by Samini
“Wind of Revival” by Joe Mettle
“Wonder Boy” by Shatta Wale
SONG OF THE YEAR(4 IN 1 AWARD)
The most outstanding and dominant song of the year on the basis of massive public appeal, lyrical power, superior songwriting and outstanding production.
This award does not only go to the act/group whose voices are heard on the song but recognizes the songwriter, producer, sound engineer and or mixer of the song.
This is 3Music Awards topmost award and is voted for by the board, academy and the public
Fameye -Nothing I Get
Kelvyn Boy – Mea
Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart
Kwesi Arthur – Nobody ft Mr Eazi
Medikal – Ayekoo ft King Promise
Obaapa Christy – W’asue Me
Sarkodie – Saara feat Efya
Shatta Wale – Melissa
Stonebwoy – Shuga ft. Beenie Man
Wendy Shay – Stevie Wonder ft. Shatta Wale
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR (TECHNICAL)
The most outstanding and dominant producer of the year on the basis of consistent production of outstanding recordings released within the year under review. This is a purely technical award decided on by the board and Academy
M.O.G BEATZ
WILLISBEATZ
UNKLE BEATZ
TWO BARS
SAMSNEY
STREETBEATZ
KILLBEATZ
PAQ
VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR(100% PUBLIC)
The most popular song that saw a sudden and rapid spread specifically popularized through online interactivity and social media. This is voted for exclusively by the fans.
Agbeshie – Wrowroho ft Medikal
GuiltyBeatz – Pilolo ft Mr. Eazi & Kwesi Arthur
Kawoula – Daavi Ne Ba ft Patapaa
Kwaw Kese – Dondo
Medikal – Omo Ada (Dem Sleep)
Shatta Wale – Cultural Anthem
Sister Deborah – Kakalika Love ft Efo Chameleon
VIDEO OF THE YEAR (TECHNICAL)
The most outstanding music video on the basis of its superior concept, good picture quality, editing and overall packaging of the video.
This award goes to the talent and director of the video. This is voted for by the board and an exclusive academy of music video directors.
Amaarae – LIKE IT
Cina Soul – Ojorley
Fuse ODG – Bra Fie ft Damian Marley
Medikal – Omo Ada [Dem Sleep] (Rmx) ft. Shatta Wale & Fela
Makafui
Okyeame Kwame ft Wutah Afriyie – Bra
RJZ – Bye Bye
Sarkodie – Bibii Ba ft. LJ, Tulenkey, Frequency, K. Mole, ToyBoi, Yeyo, Amerado, 2Fyngers, OBkay, CJ*
ZeeTM – Totori
REGGAE DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding and dominant reggae/dancehall act on the basis of the popularity of his/her/their recordings and activities within the year under review including performances and social engagements. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.
J.Derobie
Ras Kuuku
Rocky Dawuni
Samini
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
RAGGAE DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding and dominant song of the year on the basis of its reggae/dancehall content and outstanding production. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.
Fameye – Mati
J.Derobie – Poverty
OV – Want Me ft. Stonebwoy
Ras Kuuku – Your Eye Ball ft Samini
Samini – Obra
Shatta Wale – Island
Stonebwoy – Shuga ft Beenie Man
HIPLIFE/HIPHOP ACT OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding and dominant Hiplife/Hiphop act on the basis of the popularity of his/her/their recordings and activities within the year under review including performances and social engagements. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.
DopeNation
Joey B
Kofi Mole
Kwesi Arthur
Medikal
M.anifest
Quamina MP
Sarkodie
HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding and dominant song of the year on the basis of its hiplife content including but not limited to a fusion of elements of highlife music & hiphop. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.
DJ Mic Smith – Jama ft Patoranking, Shaker
DopeNation – Zanku
Medikal – Ayekoo ft King Promise
Quamina Mp – Amanfuor Girls ft. Medikal
Sarkodie – Lucky ft. Rudeboy
Sista Afia – Weather ft Medikal & Qwamina MP
Stonebwoy – Kpo K3K3 ft. Medikal, DarkoVibes, Kelvyn Boy
& Kwesi Arthur
Tulenkey – Proud Fvck Boys ft Eddie Khae
HIPHOP SONG OF THE YEAR
The most dominant Hip-hop song of the year on the basis of its hiphop content including but not limited to its lyrical power, compelling beats, superior songwriting and outstanding production. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.
Kofi Mole – Dont Be Late
Joey B – La Familia ft Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur
Kwaw Kese – Dondo Rmx ft Sarkodie, Mr Eazi,Medikal & Skonti
Kwesi Arthur – Zombie
Pappy Kojo – Balance ft Joey B x NshornaMuzik
Sarkodie – Biibi Ba ft. (Lyrical Joe, Tulenkey, Kwame Dame, Kofi Mole, Toy Boi, Yeyo, Amerado, 2 Fyngers, OBKAY & CJ Biggerman)
Sarkodie – Bleeding
HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding and dominant highlife act on the basis of the popularity of his/her/their recordings and activities within the year under review including performances and social engagements. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.
Cina Soul
Dada Hafco
Fameye
KiDi
King Promise
Kofi Kinaata
Kuami Eugene
Sista Afia
HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding and dominant song of the year which has its root from the fundamental Ghanaian rhythms including but not limited to Ghanaian guitar rhythms, drum patterns, jazzy horns and progressions. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.
Cina Soul – Ojorley
Dada Hafco – Our Story ft Fameye
Edem – Toto
Fameye – Nothing I Get
Kuami Eugene – Walaahi
King Promise – Bra ft. Kojo Antwi
Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart
Sista Afia – Conner Conner ft Kelvyn Boy
GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding and dominant gospel act on the basis of the popularity of his/her/their recordings and activities within the year under review including performances and social engagements. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.
Akesse Brempong
Cece Twum
Celestine Donkor
Diana Hamilton
Joe Mettle
Joyce Blessing
MOG Music
Obaapa Christy
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding and dominant gospel song of the year on the basis of its christian faith based content, proclaiming or praising God, seeking to inspire positively, calling to worship or encouraging social good with superior songwriting and outstanding production.This is voted for by the board, academy and the public
Brother Fire – Adom Bi
Celestine Donkor – Agbebolo (Bread of life)
Diana Hamilton – Nsenkyerene Nyankopon
Joe Mettle – Mehia Wo Yesu
Joyce Blessing – Repent
Nacee – Mpaebo
Obaapa Christy- W´Asue Me
Piesie Esther – Maseda Kesi3
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding and dominant collaboration of the year created through the combine efforts of two different or various acts. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.
Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon – Bread of Life
DJ Mic Smith ft Patoranking & Shaker – Jama
Kelvyn Boy ft. Joey B – Mea
Kwaw Kese ft Mr Eazi, Skonti, Sarkodie & Medikal – Dondo (Rmx)
Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi – Nobody
Medikal ft King Promise – Ayekoo
Quamina Mp ft. Medikal – Amanfuor Girls
Sarkodie ft Efya – Saara
Stonebwoy ft Beenie Man – Shuga
Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale – Stevie Wonder
AFROBEATS/AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding and dominant song of the year on the basis of its Afrobeats/Afropop content including but not limited to the fusion of fundamental African rhythms and pop.
This is voted for by the board, academy and the public
Kelvyn Boy – Mea ft. Joey B
King Promise – Tokyo ft Wizkid
Kuami Eugene – Obiaato
Kwesi Arthur – African Girl ft. Shatta Wale
Kwesi Arthur – Nobody ft Mr Eazi
R2Bees – Picture ft King Promise
Sarkodie – Saara feat Efya
Shatta Wale – Melissa
Stonebwoy – Ololo ft Teni
Wendy Shay – Stevie Wonder ft. Shatta Wale
DJ OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding/dominant, DJ of the year on the basis of their work as a radio/Club/Artiste DJ. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.
DJ Aroma
DJ Kaxtro
DJ Mic Smith
DJ Slim
DJ Sly
DJ Vyrusky
iPhone DJ
FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding/dominant artiste fan group on the basis of their online & offline activities that contributes to talent top of mind, driving attention to their favourite talents works, strong social relevance and positive social impact projects. This is voted for exclusively by the fans.
Bhim Nation
SarkNation
Shatta Movement
Team Move
DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR
Outstanding use of digital media in harnessing the biggest fandom on social media, maintaining visibility, higher engagement of posts, driving audience interactivity and trendsetting the narrative and pursuing causes.
Joey B
Medikal
Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Strongman
Wendy Shay
AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding and dominant non-Ghanaian African act whose recordings have been extremely popular in Ghana within the year under review.
Bigtrill
Burna Boy
Davido
Kizz Daniel
Mr Eazi
Naira Marley
Teni
Wizkid
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
The most outstanding rap performance by an act on a song released on the basis of strong lyrical power, superior wordplay and exciting flow.
This is voted for by the board, academy and the public
Flowking Stone (Let them know)
Joey B (La Familia)
Kwesi Arthur (New York State of Mind)
Medikal (Higher)
M.anifest (Rapper 101)
Sarkodie (Who Da Man)
Strongman (Immortal)
Teephlow (God’s Own)
BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE
The most outstanding and superior vocal performance by a male act on a song released under the year in review.
This is voted for by the board, academy and the public
Akwaboah (Mafutusem)
Camidoh (For my lover)
Kelvyn Boy (Mea)
KiDi (Fakye me)
King Promise (Bra)
Krymi (Toffee)
Kuami Eugene (Obiaato)
Wutah Afriyie (Bra)
BEST FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE
The most outstanding and superior vocal performance by a female act on a song released under the year in review.
This is voted for by the board, academy and the public
Adina (Sika)
Cece Twum (Di wo hene)
Celestine Donkor (Agbobolo)
Cina Soul (Ojorley)
Diana Hamilton (Nsekyireni Nyankopong)
Efya (Saara)
Lamisi – First Fool
BEST PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
The most outstanding performer on the basis of his/her/their exceptional stage craft, presence, stage and audience engagement, unmatched delivery and exceptional use of props to excite audience.
This is voted for by the public, the board and academy. Nominees to this category shouldn’t have necessarily released a song in the year under review
Diana Hamilton – The Experience with Diana Hamilton
Epixode – Rhythmz on da Runway performance
Obaapa Christy – Adom Praiz 2019
Ohemaa Mercy – Tehilla Experience 2019
Samini – VGMA performance
Sarkodie – Rapperholic
Shatta Wale – Homowo concert at Bukom Square
Stonebwoy – Samreboi concert
Source: nydjlive.com