PrimeNewsGhana

3Music Awards 20: Full list of nominees and category definitions

By Mutala Yakubu

The 3Music Awards 20 is finally here! Nominees for the 3Music Awards 20 have been announced.

Notable among the nominees are big wits Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene and many others who secured nominations in various groups.

READ ALSO: Krymi and Mr. Drew's 'Dw3' song is mine - Kurl Songx

Check the full list of nominees from below.

MALE ACT OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding and dominant male act on the basis of the popularity of his recordings and activities within the year under review including performances and social engagements with at least one video release of any of his recordings.

This award goes to music’s leading “MAN OF THE YEAR”. This is voted for
by the board, academy and the public

Fameye

Joey B

Kelvyn Boy

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal

Sarkodie

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding and dominant female act on the basis of the popularity of her recordings and activities within the year under review including performances and social engagements with at least one video release of any of her recordings.

This award goes to music’s leading WOMAN OF THE YEAR. This is
voted for by the board, academy and the public

Becca

Celestine Donkor

Cina Soul

Diana Hamilton

S3fa

Sista Afia

Obaapa Christy

Wendy Shay

GROUP OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding and dominant music group on the basis of the popularity of their recordings and activities within the year under review including performances and social engagements with at least one video release of any of their recordings. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public

DopeNation

La Même Gang

R2Bees

BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR

The most exciting and dominant breakthrough act/group of the year whose recordings became extremely popular within the year under review. This is voted for by the board/Academy and the public.

Fameye

J.Derobie

Kofi Mole

Lord Paper

MOG Music

OV

S3fa

Tulenkey

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TECHNICAL AWARD)

The most outstanding album on the basis of lyrical power and or superior songwriting, productions and promoted with at least a video. This award does not only go to the act/duo/group whose voices are heard on the song but recognizes the songwriters, producers, sound engineers and or mixers on the album. This is a purely technical award to be decided by the Board and the academy.

“As Promised” by King Promise

“Made in Ghana” by Okyeame Kwame

“Shay On You” by Wendy Shay

“SITE 15” by R2Bees

“Sugar” by KiDi

“The 8th Element” by Trigmatic

“Untamed” by Samini

“Wind of Revival” by Joe Mettle

“Wonder Boy” by Shatta Wale

SONG OF THE YEAR(4 IN 1 AWARD)

The most outstanding and dominant song of the year on the basis of massive public appeal, lyrical power, superior songwriting and outstanding production.

This award does not only go to the act/group whose voices are heard on the song but recognizes the songwriter, producer, sound engineer and or mixer of the song.

This is 3Music Awards topmost award and is voted for by the board, academy and the public

Fameye -Nothing I Get

Kelvyn Boy – Mea

Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

Kwesi Arthur – Nobody ft Mr Eazi

Medikal – Ayekoo ft King Promise

Obaapa Christy – W’asue Me

Sarkodie – Saara feat Efya

Shatta Wale – Melissa

Stonebwoy – Shuga ft. Beenie Man

Wendy Shay – Stevie Wonder ft. Shatta Wale

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR (TECHNICAL)

The most outstanding and dominant producer of the year on the basis of consistent production of outstanding recordings released within the year under review. This is a purely technical award decided on by the board and Academy

M.O.G BEATZ

WILLISBEATZ

UNKLE BEATZ

TWO BARS

SAMSNEY

STREETBEATZ

KILLBEATZ

PAQ

VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR(100% PUBLIC)

The most popular song that saw a sudden and rapid spread specifically popularized through online interactivity and social media. This is voted for exclusively by the fans.

Agbeshie – Wrowroho ft Medikal

GuiltyBeatz – Pilolo ft Mr. Eazi & Kwesi Arthur

Kawoula – Daavi Ne Ba ft Patapaa

Kwaw Kese – Dondo

Medikal – Omo Ada (Dem Sleep)

Shatta Wale – Cultural Anthem

Sister Deborah – Kakalika Love ft Efo Chameleon

VIDEO OF THE YEAR (TECHNICAL)

The most outstanding music video on the basis of its superior concept, good picture quality, editing and overall packaging of the video.

This award goes to the talent and director of the video. This is voted for by the board and an exclusive academy of music video directors.

Amaarae – LIKE IT

Cina Soul – Ojorley

Fuse ODG – Bra Fie ft Damian Marley

Medikal – Omo Ada [Dem Sleep] (Rmx) ft. Shatta Wale & Fela
Makafui

Okyeame Kwame ft Wutah Afriyie – Bra

RJZ – Bye Bye

Sarkodie – Bibii Ba ft. LJ, Tulenkey, Frequency, K. Mole, ToyBoi, Yeyo, Amerado, 2Fyngers, OBkay, CJ*

ZeeTM – Totori

REGGAE DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding and dominant reggae/dancehall act on the basis of the popularity of his/her/their recordings and activities within the year under review including performances and social engagements. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.

J.Derobie

Ras Kuuku

Rocky Dawuni

Samini

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

RAGGAE DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding and dominant song of the year on the basis of its reggae/dancehall content and outstanding production. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.

Fameye – Mati

J.Derobie – Poverty

OV – Want Me ft. Stonebwoy

Ras Kuuku – Your Eye Ball ft Samini

Samini – Obra

Shatta Wale – Island

Stonebwoy – Shuga ft Beenie Man

HIPLIFE/HIPHOP ACT OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding and dominant Hiplife/Hiphop act on the basis of the popularity of his/her/their recordings and activities within the year under review including performances and social engagements. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.

DopeNation

Joey B

Kofi Mole

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal

M.anifest

Quamina MP

Sarkodie

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding and dominant song of the year on the basis of its hiplife content including but not limited to a fusion of elements of highlife music & hiphop. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.

DJ Mic Smith – Jama ft Patoranking, Shaker

DopeNation – Zanku

Medikal – Ayekoo ft King Promise

Quamina Mp – Amanfuor Girls ft. Medikal

Sarkodie – Lucky ft. Rudeboy

Sista Afia – Weather ft Medikal & Qwamina MP

Stonebwoy – Kpo K3K3 ft. Medikal, DarkoVibes, Kelvyn Boy
& Kwesi Arthur

Tulenkey – Proud Fvck Boys ft Eddie Khae

HIPHOP SONG OF THE YEAR

The most dominant Hip-hop song of the year on the basis of its hiphop content including but not limited to its lyrical power, compelling beats, superior songwriting and outstanding production. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.

Kofi Mole – Dont Be Late

Joey B – La Familia ft Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur

Kwaw Kese – Dondo Rmx ft Sarkodie, Mr Eazi,Medikal & Skonti

Kwesi Arthur – Zombie

Pappy Kojo – Balance ft Joey B x NshornaMuzik

Sarkodie – Biibi Ba ft. (Lyrical Joe, Tulenkey, Kwame Dame, Kofi Mole, Toy Boi, Yeyo, Amerado, 2 Fyngers, OBKAY & CJ Biggerman)

Sarkodie – Bleeding

HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding and dominant highlife act on the basis of the popularity of his/her/their recordings and activities within the year under review including performances and social engagements. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.

Cina Soul

Dada Hafco

Fameye

KiDi

King Promise

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene

Sista Afia

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding and dominant song of the year which has its root from the fundamental Ghanaian rhythms including but not limited to Ghanaian guitar rhythms, drum patterns, jazzy horns and progressions. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.

Cina Soul – Ojorley

Dada Hafco – Our Story ft Fameye

Edem – Toto

Fameye – Nothing I Get

Kuami Eugene – Walaahi

King Promise – Bra ft. Kojo Antwi

Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

Sista Afia – Conner Conner ft Kelvyn Boy

GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding and dominant gospel act on the basis of the popularity of his/her/their recordings and activities within the year under review including performances and social engagements. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.

Akesse Brempong

Cece Twum

Celestine Donkor

Diana Hamilton

Joe Mettle

Joyce Blessing

MOG Music

Obaapa Christy

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding and dominant gospel song of the year on the basis of its christian faith based content, proclaiming or praising God, seeking to inspire positively, calling to worship or encouraging social good with superior songwriting and outstanding production.This is voted for by the board, academy and the public

Brother Fire – Adom Bi

Celestine Donkor – Agbebolo (Bread of life)

Diana Hamilton – Nsenkyerene Nyankopon

Joe Mettle – Mehia Wo Yesu

Joyce Blessing – Repent

Nacee – Mpaebo

Obaapa Christy- W´Asue Me

Piesie Esther – Maseda Kesi3

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding and dominant collaboration of the year created through the combine efforts of two different or various acts. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.

Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon – Bread of Life

DJ Mic Smith ft Patoranking & Shaker – Jama

Kelvyn Boy ft. Joey B – Mea

Kwaw Kese ft Mr Eazi, Skonti, Sarkodie & Medikal – Dondo (Rmx)

Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi – Nobody

Medikal ft King Promise – Ayekoo

Quamina Mp ft. Medikal – Amanfuor Girls

Sarkodie ft Efya – Saara

Stonebwoy ft Beenie Man – Shuga

Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale – Stevie Wonder

AFROBEATS/AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding and dominant song of the year on the basis of its Afrobeats/Afropop content including but not limited to the fusion of fundamental African rhythms and pop.

This is voted for by the board, academy and the public

Kelvyn Boy – Mea ft. Joey B

King Promise – Tokyo ft Wizkid

Kuami Eugene – Obiaato

Kwesi Arthur – African Girl ft. Shatta Wale

Kwesi Arthur – Nobody ft Mr Eazi

R2Bees – Picture ft King Promise

Sarkodie – Saara feat Efya

Shatta Wale – Melissa

Stonebwoy – Ololo ft Teni

Wendy Shay – Stevie Wonder ft. Shatta Wale

DJ OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding/dominant, DJ of the year on the basis of their work as a radio/Club/Artiste DJ. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public.

DJ Aroma

DJ Kaxtro

DJ Mic Smith

DJ Slim

DJ Sly

DJ Vyrusky

iPhone DJ

FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding/dominant artiste fan group on the basis of their online & offline activities that contributes to talent top of mind, driving attention to their favourite talents works, strong social relevance and positive social impact projects. This is voted for exclusively by the fans.

Bhim Nation

SarkNation

Shatta Movement

Team Move

DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR

Outstanding use of digital media in harnessing the biggest fandom on social media, maintaining visibility, higher engagement of posts, driving audience interactivity and trendsetting the narrative and pursuing causes.

Joey B

Medikal

Sarkodie

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Strongman

Wendy Shay

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding and dominant non-Ghanaian African act whose recordings have been extremely popular in Ghana within the year under review.

Bigtrill

Burna Boy

Davido

Kizz Daniel

Mr Eazi

Naira Marley

Teni

Wizkid

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

The most outstanding rap performance by an act on a song released on the basis of strong lyrical power, superior wordplay and exciting flow.

This is voted for by the board, academy and the public

Flowking Stone (Let them know)

Joey B (La Familia)

Kwesi Arthur (New York State of Mind)

Medikal (Higher)

M.anifest (Rapper 101)

Sarkodie (Who Da Man)

Strongman (Immortal)

Teephlow (God’s Own)

BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

The most outstanding and superior vocal performance by a male act on a song released under the year in review.

This is voted for by the board, academy and the public

Akwaboah (Mafutusem)

Camidoh (For my lover)

Kelvyn Boy (Mea)

KiDi (Fakye me)

King Promise (Bra)

Krymi (Toffee)

Kuami Eugene (Obiaato)

Wutah Afriyie (Bra)

BEST FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

The most outstanding and superior vocal performance by a female act on a song released under the year in review.

This is voted for by the board, academy and the public

Adina (Sika)

Cece Twum (Di wo hene)

Celestine Donkor (Agbobolo)

Cina Soul (Ojorley)

Diana Hamilton (Nsekyireni Nyankopong)

Efya (Saara)

Lamisi – First Fool

BEST PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

The most outstanding performer on the basis of his/her/their exceptional stage craft, presence, stage and audience engagement, unmatched delivery and exceptional use of props to excite audience.

This is voted for by the public, the board and academy. Nominees to this category shouldn’t have necessarily released a song in the year under review

Diana Hamilton – The Experience with Diana Hamilton

Epixode – Rhythmz on da Runway performance

Obaapa Christy – Adom Praiz 2019

Ohemaa Mercy – Tehilla Experience 2019

Samini – VGMA performance

Sarkodie – Rapperholic

Shatta Wale – Homowo concert at Bukom Square

Stonebwoy – Samreboi concert

Source: nydjlive.com