Black Sherif makes YouTube Foundry Class Of 2022

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has been named a part of YouTube's Foundry Class of 2022.
Black Sherif is one of 30 artists making the Class of 2022 Foundry’s biggest class to date, featuring indie talent spanning genres and continents.
Following the release of the 1st and 2nd Sermon installation and subsequently, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ Black Sherif’s global appeal is on the ascendancy as his style cuts across different demographics and geographic locations making him a headliner on different playlists across the digital stream platforms spectrum.
He has headlined many playlists across the digital stream platforms spectrum both locally and internationally. Blacko, as he is affectionately called has featured top acts such as Burna Boy, Tory Lanez, Darkoo among others.
The new Foundry Class of 2022 has arrived 🎉 We’re thrilled to show up for 30 indie artists across the globe, including @_babytron, @nemahsis, @haru_nemuri & more! Get to know them with our #Foundry2022 playlist → https://t.co/dA6eePCdvA pic.twitter.com/c5CXNSUEq3— YouTube Music (@youtubemusic) July 26, 2022
Launched in 2015, Foundry is YouTube Music’s global artist development programme serving the independent music community and allowing artists access to resources to help them thrive on YouTube and build careers on their own terms.
Foundry Class of 2022 artists represent 15 countries, from the U.S. to Denmark and Brazil to Sub-Saharan Africa. Working across genres such as country, Afropop, soul, Latin urban and more.
Meet the youTube Foundry Class of 2022 below
- Amari’ Noelle (US)
- Ashley Cooke (US)
- ART (DE)
- ÀVUÀ (BR)
- BabyTron (US)
- BIBI (KR)
- Black Sherif (SSA)
- Bruses (MX)
- Danielle Ponder (US)
- French The Kid (UK)
- Genesis Owusu (AUS)
- Haru Nemuri (JP)
- Joeboy (SSA)
- Jossman (CO)
- Kader Diaby 4Réal (FR)
- Kaike (BR)
- Kayan (IN)
- Magdalena Bay (US)
- mehro (US)
- Nemahsis (CAN)
- Noor Chahal (IN)
- Obongjayar (UK)
- RIMON (NL)
- Roxane Bruneau (CAN)
- Skiifall (CAN)
- Snow Tha Product (US)
- Sudan Archives (US)
- Thuy (US)
- TSHA (UK)
- Yoss Bones (MX)