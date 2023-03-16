Burna Boy to perform at 2022/23 Champions League final

Grammy-award winner, Burna Boy will perform at the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10.
The Last Last hitmaker is expected to thrill fans at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, in front of a television audience of millions of supporters around the world, minutes before the kick-off of the final of the biggest club football competition on the planet
This was revealed in a tweet on Thursday on the official UEFA Champions League page.
READ ALSO: Burna Boy reflects on NBA All-Star game halftime performance
Big news! @burnaboy will be performing at the Champions League final in Istanbul alongside another amazing headliner! 🎶 🔥— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 16, 2023
Search #PepsiKickOffShow to find out more...#UCL x @PepsiGlobal pic.twitter.com/njhtDFOIAd
Meanwhile, the UEFA Champions League is at its quarter-final stage after the last round of games in the last 16.
Italian clubs AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli are joined by champions Real Madrid, English duo Manchester City and Chelsea as well as Portugal's Benfica in the last eight.
Last season, Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win the UEFA Champions League for the 14th time.