Charterhouse has put measures in place to make VGMAs the safest event to attend - George Quaye

Communications Head for Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), George Quaye says they have put up a lot of measures to ensure the event is one of the safest to attend in Ghana.
The 2019 VGMA was marred by an incident involving Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
It all started when Shatta Wale and his team were seen going on stage after Stonebwoy was announced Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.
Pandemonium broke out when blows were exchanged between the two camps.
Stonebwoy then pulled a gun on stage after he felt threatened by Shatta Wale and the programme was halted for hours.
"It is a very tricky situation but going forward measures have put in place to ensure that what happened last year does not occur again, the security agencies we work with have all been briefed, changes will be made but what I can assure Ghanaians is that from the meetings that I have had the opportunity of being present Charterhouse will 'leave no stone unturned' to ensure that the VGMAs will be the safest event to attend, he spoke on Hitz FM on January 15, 2019.
The incident led to the indefinite ban of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale and Ghanaians are waiting to see if that decision will be overturned after both smoked the peace pipe.