Check out: Kwesi Arthur's “Live From Nkrumah Krom” album

Ground Up rapper, Kwesi Arthur has finally unveiled his much-awaited “Live From Nkrumah Krom” Vol.II album which is also the home run edition.
The album dubbed “Live From Nkrumah Krom” (“LFNK II”) has nine tracks which features rapper Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, Santi, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Nasty C from South Africa.
Kwesi Arthur in an interview with Ibrahim Ebro Darden, a popular American media executive and host of Apple’s Beats 1 music radio disclosed that people are enjoying his music now because he got his inspiration from listening to Canadian rapper Drake.
According to him, Drake made him aware of the fact that rap was very simple and made him fall in love with hip hop.
He indicated that prior to music, unlike others who were poets and writers, he was never a writer nor a poet.
Check Kwesi Arthurs' “Live From Nkrumah Krom” album below: