Everything she said was a lie - Becca's father breaks silence

The father of Ghanaian singer, Becca has issued a press statement to debunk the singer’s mother viral interview.
In a lengthy statement sighted on Okyeame Quophi’s status, Becca’s father rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians and also to Becca’s husband, Tobi for the embarrassment caused due to the interview she (Becca's mum) granted to the media.
According to Mr Acheampong, all the allegations levelled against Tobi, Becca’s husband is false and must be ignored with the contempt it deserves.
Mr Acheampong said his son-in-law is a very respectful and humble young man who has added to the growth of Becca’s life ever since he became a part of it.
He condemned madam Oti’s ‘open internet’ approach to dealing with a sensitive family issue and stated that it is not a reflection of the character of the family.
A video sighted by PrimeNewsGhana on Becca's mother speaking on a wide range of issues surrounding her daughter in an interview with Chris-Vincent of GhanaCelebrities.Com.
Becca’s mother lamented how she had been branded a witch, and totally prevented from visiting or seeing her granddaughter by Becca’s husband.