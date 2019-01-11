First openly gay rapper, Kevin Fret shot dead, aged 24

Rapper and outspoken advocate for the LGBT community, Kevin Fret, has been shot dead in Puerto Rico aged 24.
The musician, described as Latin Trap music’s first openly gay artist, was killed in the capital San Juan on Thursday morning.
Fret was shot at eight times while riding a motorbike in the street, and he was hit in the head and hip. His death brings the number of murders in Puerto Rico this year to 22.
Fret who first stepped into the spotlight in April 2018 with his single ‘Soy Asi’ was an outspoken advocate for the LGBT community and was one of the few well-known gay rappers on the island nation.
Confirming his death, Fret's manager Eduardo Rodriguez said: "There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go.
"We must all unite in these difficult times, and ask for much peace for our beloved Puerto Rico."
