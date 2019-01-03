Former 'roman sister' makes her debut as a p0rn star

A former nun 'roman sister' who left the convent and became a mother-of-two is set to make her debut as a professional adult film star.
Yudy Pineda, 28, has signed a multi-scene deal with Miami-based BangBros, one of the biggest porn studios in the US, to feature in a convent themed scene.
The Colombian-born porn star, who spent eight years training to become a nun, decided to quit the convent after 8 years when she fell in love with a man who was working at the nunnery as a catechism instructor.
Now BangBros executive producer Cullen McRae says the studio ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of signing Pineda for her debut which features Pineda in a nun habit and will be released on January 13.
McRae told AVN:
Her beauty, her raw sexuality and her desire to share that with her fans is something that we knew was extremely special.
Her first scene with us showcases not only her passion and sexuality but also her faith, as we collaborated with her to come up with a content-based theme. We have no doubt these scenes will make her a household name.
Pineda entered a convent as a 10-year-old girl dreaming of becoming a nun. When she turned 18 and fell in love, she approached the sisters at the Catholic convent and informed them that she would be separating herself.
She recalled in an interview with Colombian outlet Caracol Radio:
I talked to the sister and told her that it was not right what I was doing, I had fallen in love, and I left the convent.
Pineda then moved to Medellin and later found a job with the Nestle company as a vendor. There, a co-worker repeatedly approached her about giving the erotic webcam business a go.
After a while, she agreed and gave the erotic business a try but gave up after 6 months because the earnings barely allowed her to keep up a sustainable living while caring for her two children as a single mother.
But Pineda decided to give the internet porn business another try when she met a man in Medellin who had a better understanding of how to run the business. It paid off and she now makes a little over $2,500 working 40 hours every 15 days as she dances, models and performs a range of sexual acts on herself in front of her fans.
In spite of being in the erotic business, Pineda hasn’t forgotten her Catholic roots. She attends Sunday Mass every week and participates in a weekly Friday night bible study class.
