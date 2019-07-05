VIDEO: Stop disrespecting my mom - Becca tearfully speaks

Ghanaian singer, Becca has broken her silence on the tiff that has been in light of her mother’s revelation that Becca has turned her back on her.
Speaking with Andy Dosty on Day Break Hitz show, the singer could not hold back her emotional self when questions were posed to her about her relationship with her mother.
According to her, she has an undying love for her mum and would never disrespect her.
"I love my mum so much. I don’t think it’s appropriate. I would want everyone to respect her and I know it’s a family issue. There is no family that doesn’t have issues. It’s unfortunate that I am a public figure. I won’t disrespect my mum. I would resolve issues with her," she said.
Amidst tears, Becca noted she really loves her mum and begged Ghanaians to give her mother the accorded respect.
The singer, who is currently promoting her ‘Driving License’ song with dancehall act Shatta Wale, said she will settle the issue with her mum amicably.
A video sighted by PrimeNewsGhana on Becca's mother speaking on a wide range of issues surrounding her daughter in an interview with Chris-Vincent of GhanaCelebrities.Com.
Becca’s mother lamented how she had been branded a witch, and totally prevented from visiting or seeing her granddaughter by Becca’s husband.
Watch the video below;
ALSO READ;
- Everything she said was a lie - Becca's father breaks silence
- Living without you is not an option - Becca tells husband
- I was sad at my daughter's wedding - Becca's mum