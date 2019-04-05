I will run Miss Ghana Forever- Inna Patty reveals

The CEO of Exclusive Events and organizers of the Miss Ghana pageant, Inna Patty has revealed that she holds the franchise to the pageant forever.
According to the former beauty queen, she and her company bought the Miss Ghana franchise.
Speaking to MzGee on JoyNews, Inna Patty said:
“Miss Ghana is not only about cash, car, and crown. It is about service to the country. This vision has been carried through from when Reginald Laryea was running Miss Ghana, up until some point Shirley leased the franchise for five years and now we have taken over completely.
“Yes, we bought the franchise, that is what people do not get and then they bash us on radio and say this one should come over and step in and I say how unfortunate,” she added.
When asked by MzGee if she will ever let go off the franchise amidst all the controversies surrounding the pageant in the last few years, Inna replied in the negative saying:
“No, not at all, when I sit back and reflect, it saddens me because you’ve sacrificed a lot of time, effort, resources to impact society, to position your country out there and people do not appreciate it …but it is something that I am passionate about.”
Inna Patty and her Exclusive Events company have run the prestigious Miss Ghana Pageant for a couple of years now.
She has however come under attack after some of the beauty queens came out to with several allegations against her.