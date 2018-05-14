John Dumelo shows off wife's diamond ring, his version of #assurance

Friends, family and loved ones from all walks of lives have been waiting for John Dumelo's first post on social media after his traditional wedding last Saturday.
After staying quiet on social media all weekend to get married, John Dumelo has made his first post as he shared a picture of himself kissing the beautiful diamond ring on his wife, Mawuenya and tagged it as ‘assurance’.
John Dumelo and Gifty became one at a traditional wedding ceremony over the weekend in Accra. Former President Mahama, Joselyn Dumas, Jackie Appiah, Kalsoume Sinare, Yvonne Nelson, Christabel Ekeh, Ramsey Noah, Prince David Osei, Majid Michel, Yvonne Okoro, Sandra Ankobiah, Edem, Coded, A-plus and many other stars were present to support the couple.
Gifty is a final year student at the Ghana School of Law and a younger sister of Ghanaian Actress and Entrepreneur, Selasi Ibrahim, the well known NDC supporting actress, who ran Smarttys Management, the company at the centre of the Metro Mass bus branding saga during the John Dramani Mahama-led administration.
She’s also besties with none other than Nadia Buari, so clearly she runs around in those kinds of ‘high society’ circles.
