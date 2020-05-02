K.O.D leaves EIB Network after 5 years

Kofi Okyere Darko popularly known in the media circus as K.O.D has left EIB network.
The veteran broadcaster has worked with the company for five years but was on the verge of leaving last year.
He said there was pressure from his wife for him to leave when the company found themselves in some financial difficulty and workers were not being paid.
Until his departure, K.O.D was the host of Starr Drive on Starr FM.
In a Facebook post he announced that he is taking a break from radio after 24 years.
In a post on Facebook, he wrote;
After 5 straight years at EIB, we mutually parted company last Thursday. It’s been 5 awesome years with an amazing family. From my love Live FM, my love child as Head of events & host of 360 Live (I truly enjoyed my days at Live with the youngsters) & later moving to Starr to host the Zone & Starr Dive, it’s been a fabulous learning curve.
I’m indebted to the Duffour family, my brother & friend Bolaray (since our mid-teens), Von, gorgeous Emaline, Jeffrey De Gea (who walked me through a lot), Miss Nancy Adobea Anane & my fav marketing & sales family…. our daily KOD tales ( Selassie Tettey Kekeli Gloria Hogba)….. and the last year with my old friend, the gorgeous Cookie & DJ Vyrusky, it’s been an awesome trip.