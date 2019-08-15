King Promise, MzVee nominated for AFRIMA

Ghanaian musicians King Promise, MzVee and Shatta Wale have been nominated for the 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA.
AFRIMA announced its nominations for all 5 regions on the continent, for best males and females in Lagos Nigeria. King Promise and Shatta Wale were both nominated for the best male musicians in Western Africa.
Another Ghanaian musician who made it to the list is Mzvee, after grabbing a nomination for the best female musician in Western Africa.
Other musicians that made the male list include Davido, Wizkid, Fally Ipupa, DJ Arafat, Burma Boy, Kizz Daniel. Salia Keira, and Sidiki Diabite.
The AFRIMA hosting right for this year was taken from Ghana. A New host is set to be announced.
