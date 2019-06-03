Kuami Eugene saved highlife music - Lucky Mensah

Highlife musician, Lucky Mensah has heap praises on Kuame Eugene for saving Ghana's highlife music.
According to Lucky Mensah, if it was not for Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene, the highlife genre would have been dead.
As one of Ghana's sensational musicians, Kuami Eugene has showcased his musical prowess to Africa and the rest of the world with his outstanding musical performances so, it’s no surprise that the budding act is winning the hearts of both ladies and men.
Speaking in an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’, the ‘Nkratuo’ singer said that “if not for Kuami Eugene and co, like Ghanaian highlife would have been dead in the system.
Lucky Mensah also revealed that he has been following Kuami Eugene since he burst onto the scenes and he can say without any doubt that he is the best highlife artiste at the moment.