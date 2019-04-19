Prime News Ghana

Kuami Eugene' 'Rockstar' album sets new record in Ghana music

By Richmond Thompson
Lynx Entertainment record label star Kuami Eugene has become the first Ghanaian musician to release a music video for every song on his album. 

Kuami Eugene’s ‘Rockstar’ album, released on December, 15 2018 is still doing wonders as it has chalked yet another success.

His debut album has official music videos for every single record on the collection.

The album which is made up of 13 songs has some hit songs like “Walaahi,” “Wish Me Well,” “Angela,” “Confusion,” and “Never Carry Last.”

The latest music video which seals his new record is “No More” featuring Sarkodie. The video has a cameo appearance from Wendy Shay.

Below is the complete list of the track list of “Rackstar” album and its accompanying music video.

1. Heaven

2. Angela

3. Borkor

4. Aku Sika

5. Forget

6. Never Carry Last (feat. DJ Vyrusky & Mayorkun)

7. My Time

8. Confusion

9. No More( feat. Sarkodie)

10. Wish Me Well

11. Walaahi

12. No One

13. Rockstar

