New Video: Kuami Eugene finally release visuals for 'No More' featuring Sarkodie

By Michael Klugey
Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene has finally released his much-awaited visuals for his hit song 'No More' with rapper Sarkodie and which features Wendy Shay. 

Kuami Eugene's 'No More' is a track off his Rockstar Album, and the video was directed by award-winning video director, Rex.

A viral photo of Kuami Eugene and Wendy Shay in bed surfaced on social media yesterday April 17, and taking a critical look at the photos suggests that it was taken right after their banging encounter.

In the viral photo, Kuami Eugene barechested whiles Wendy Shay had only had brazier on, resting comfortably on the chest of Kuami Eugene as they both pose for a selfie.

Well, it appears the photo of Kuami Eugene and Wendy Shay was taken during 'No More' video shoot.

Check out Kuami Eugene's 'No More' below: 

 

 

