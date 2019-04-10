Interpol arrests NAM1 despite Dubai victory

CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 has been arrested by Interpol after he was acquitted in Dubai.
The Public Relations Officer of Menzgold, Nii Armah Amaterfio in an interview on Zylofon stated that the Menzgold boss has been arrested at the behest of the Ghanaian authorities.
“He was re-arrested in Dubai. This was after the Interpol in Ghana issued an alert that he was being investigated,” Mr Amarteifio said.
"Due to the red alert notice from The International Criminal Police Organization,(INTERPOL), he was rearrested on the instructions of INTERPOL, the Dubai Police arrested him again and is still in their custody, the case hasn't ended and he will be handed over to Ghana if they are done with him".
NAM 1 on Tuesday, April 9 won his court case in Dubai.
The court ordered Horizon Diamonds, the company which had issues with the embattled Menzgold CEO, to pay him all outstanding debts.
NAM1 has been in the custody of the Dubai authorities since November 2018 over a gold deal that went bad and was charged with fraud.
Mr Mensah went to the United Arab Emirates to receive a huge amount of money to pay clients of Menzgold who have had their investments locked up with the company only to be arrested by the Dubai authorities.