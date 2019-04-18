Obour to release an album after MUSIGA presidency

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Obour has revealed that he will be dropping an album once his tenure as president is over.
According to Obour, born Bice Osei Kuffour, his time as MUSIGA President prevented him from actively doing music.
Speaking in an interview with Melvina Frimpong Manso on Suncity 97.1 FM’s Showbiz 971, Obour revealed that he knows his fans have missed his music.
“MUSIGA job is time-consuming so I couldn’t combine it with active music. I am preparing to come out with an album. I know many people have missed me. I was much focused. I was not just an ordinary president. I wrote a manifesto so that was my guide,” Obour sadi.
Aside releasing an album, Obour also added that he hasn’t decided what to do next.
READ ALSO:
VIDEO: We still own Ghana Music Week despite controversies - Obour
Video: Obour breaks silence on gov't GHC2 million to MUSIGA saga
Obour is the best president ever - Appietus
“I will think about what to do next with my family. I like sharing the word of God, schooling, politics and other things… But I haven’t decided what to do next as at now,” he added.
Obour also added that he believes he did not disappoint those who voted for him.
“Leaving this job is a mixed feeling. I am happy I didn’t disappoint those who voted for me. I delivered all that I promised. My name had an influence on my job. I am a hard person. There is nothing like it cannot be done in my dictionary. The help of other executives and their prayers was also important and aided me to come this far. I was very active in the music scene before taking the musical job. Other musicians also showed me the respect and that made me excel,” he said.
Obour run as MUSIGA President for two terms. Even though some people believe his performance as President was poor, Obour believes he did his best for the Union.
MUSIGA is gearing up to elect new leaders in June 2019.