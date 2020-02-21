Photos: Nana Ama McBrown finally shows the face of baby Maxin

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has never shown the face of her baby since she was born.
However, she has taken to social media to share the first-ever photos of baby Maxin.
This is to celebrate the baby’s first birthday. In some photos, Nana Ama and her daughter dressed like queen mothers. The baby is also seen rocking a white outfit with angel wings.
Baby Maxin who’s already an Instagram star with close to 30K followers will be making her first television appearance tomorrow as she will join her mother on UTV’s ‘UNITED SHOWBIZZ’.
Photos below