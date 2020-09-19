Radio Presenter schools MzVee on Gospel music

Kwame OB Nartey, a radio presenter with Vision 1 FM has hit back at Mzvee over her comments that her songs can be considered as gospel.
Nartey in a Facebook post explained that Gospel music is not just Christian music but it is inspired by the Holy Spirit.
Mzvee in a radio interview said one does not have to say Jesus in his/her songs before it can be termed as gospel.
According to her, her songs can be termed as gospel because she talks about love and all.
However, OB Nartey was resolute Gospel music is Christ inspired.
In a Facebook post OB Nartey wrote: “Let’s just say you didn’t know Gospel music is a genre of Christian music. … Gospel music usually has dominant vocals (often with strong use of harmony) with Christian lyrics. Gospel is the teaching or revelation of Christ.
“A love song is a song about romantic love, falling in love, heartbreak after a breakup, and the feelings that these experiences bring. Love music is not Gospel music, Gospel music is Christ Inspired, vetted and approved by the Holy Spirit. For you Ms Vee i see your comment as ignorance so I got you some little definitions from a man made dictionary, I don’t think you will understand spiritual things at this time. Just learn to stay in your lane, it saves you a lot. If you don’t know shut up!”