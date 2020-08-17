Roverman Productions' "MAKE ME A WOMAN TONIGHT" shows on August 30

Roverman Productions will on 30th August bring you another solid virtual classic, MAKE ME A WOMAN TONIGHT.
Scented sheets and candles, rose petals, some whipped cream, strawberries, and champagne. Mimi has it all planned out, this is the night of her dreams.
Getting married to Maestro, the most successful footballer in Africa is just what she has been praying for and her expectations are high. But her world is about to be shattered as she faces the hard reality that everything she has dreamt of has been sacrificed for money and fame.
“MAKE ME A WOMAN TONIGHT”, an Ebo Whyte play, brings to the fore the formidable power of the mind.
Time: 6pm
Grab your ticket online via www.rovermanproductions.com for only 5ghc (promo price ) from now till midnight 29th August!