Sarkodie has been a trickster from day one - DKB

Ghanaian comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB has alleged that Sarkodie is a trickster hence he is happy that he has been 'exposed'.
Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie is in the news after releasing a song featuring Kuami Eugene ‘Happy Day’, which part of the verse sort to endorse President Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2020 election.
He has received a lot of backlash after releasing the song.
Sarkodie in the song mentioned some achievements of the Akufo-Addo government and asked he continues his good work.
Kuami Eugene after the public feedback has come out to say he knew nothing about the verse endorsing Akufo-Addo and says his management is working to clarify the issue.
He said Sarkodie only sent him the first verse of the song and he did the chorus but had no idea of an endorsement for Akufo-Addo, suggesting he had been played by Sarkodie.
DKB has waded into the issue and says people shouldn’t be surprised about what Sarkodie has done to Kuami Eugene stating that he is the happiest man because Sarkodie has been exposed.
According to him, Sarkodie is a trickster and he would never trust him because he disappeared during the build-up to the "dumsor must stop vigil" which was staged by Yvonne Nelson after promising he would be there but flew out of the country that day.
He said Kuami Eugene should have consulted people before jumping on a song with him but because he is Sarkodie, Kuami thinks he has seen his God and would have a song with him.
By: Donabenger Cobbinah