Shatta Wale wants another collaboration with Shatta Michy

Shatta Wale is hoping to feature Shatta Michy on another song after the latter's appearance at the Ashaiman to the world Concert.
The Shatta Movement boss this week shared a photo of Michy on the stage at Stonebwoy the Ashaiman to the world concert.
Michy's performance seemed to have pleased Wale with the latter asking for another collaboration.
It will be recalled that in 2017 the duo worked on the song 'Low Tempo'
READ ALSO: Ashaiman to the world: Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale performs together at concert (video)
“This is how it should be done . We built this “Symbol of hope.” Thank you Now I can sleep.”
“In fact let’s do another song This time I won’t pay you in kind but cash,” Shatta Wale wrote..
Shatta Wale also appreciated Stonebwoy for the gesture.
“Kudos to BHIM nation,” he added.
It didn't take long for Michy to request Wale's for another collaboration.
In a hilarious reply, Michy stated that Shatt Wale would go and sit on radio stations and cry that she has taken her money should in case she even decides to accept his offer.
ABOUT
Diamond Michelle Gbagonah popularly known as Shatta Michy was born May 6, 1994, in Norway and is the ex-fiancee of the popular Charles Nii Armah known as Shatta Wale.
Shatta Michy met her fiance when she was 17 years old.
Shatta Michy is a product of the Mfantsiman Girls’ Senior High School and pursued a course in marketing at Wisconsin University College. She also reveals that she will study law in order to become a lawyer in the near future.
She is also an entrepreneur, owns a pub at East Legon, and also runs a food business in Accra and Kumasi. Additionally, she has featured in a number of songs and music videos with Shatta Wale, released her single ‘spend di money’, and was featured in a number of TV series.