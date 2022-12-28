Shatta Wale thanks all for helping execute 360 stadium agenda

Shatta Wale has expressed his profound gratitude to everyone who supported him and Medikal execute the 360 Agenda.
The dancehall artiste and Medikal teamed up on December 25 to host the second edition of the Freedom Wave Concert.
The Concert saw a couple of artistes including Black Sherif, Wendy Shay, Quamina MP, Kofi Jamar, Phrimpong and Joey B.mount the stage at the Accra Sports Stadium.
“I want to further extend my gratitude to the technical team, sponsors and every fan of Shatta Wale who made it a responsibility to come support the Agenda 360 last night.
Whatever any one lost in helping me, Medikal and colleague musicians make this historic feat, I pray you also receive many folds in return, "portions of Shatta Wale's statement read.
Before the concert, Shatta Wale had expressed hope of filling the stadium following Wizkid’s no-show weeks ago.
"...if we want to fill the Accra Sports Stadium we can fill it but when we fill it they should say we have filled it because it is not easy...this December the fans can come and fill the other side. We want to invite everybody to come to celebrate Christmas with us,” the dancehall artiste said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
And the fans of Shatta Wale and Medikal didn't disappoint as they came in their numbers filled the stadium.