South African rapper AKA laid to rest

Mourners have left the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg after laying to rest South African hip-hop star, Kiernan Forbes, affectionately known as AKA.

He was buried at the Heroes Acre alongside other celebrities and politicians, in a private ceremony.

READ ALSO: Ramaphosa rejects state funeral bid for rapper AKA

AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban a week ago. Among those present at the funeral were Somizi Mhlongo, DJ Oskido as well as musician Ihashi Elimhlophe.

A convoy of black BMW X5’s drove onto the cemetery ground, followed by a designer trailer carrying AKA’s casket.

READ ALSO: CCTV footage: Watch moment rapper AKA was shot outside restaurant

A memorial service was held on Friday at the Sandton Convention Centre for the slain rapper. Musicians that attended gave the star a fond farewell with renditions of his songs.

 

