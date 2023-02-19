South African rapper AKA laid to rest

Mourners have left the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg after laying to rest South African hip-hop star, Kiernan Forbes, affectionately known as AKA.
He was buried at the Heroes Acre alongside other celebrities and politicians, in a private ceremony.
READ ALSO: Ramaphosa rejects state funeral bid for rapper AKA
AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban a week ago. Among those present at the funeral were Somizi Mhlongo, DJ Oskido as well as musician Ihashi Elimhlophe.
A convoy of black BMW X5’s drove onto the cemetery ground, followed by a designer trailer carrying AKA’s casket.
READ ALSO: CCTV footage: Watch moment rapper AKA was shot outside restaurant
A memorial service was held on Friday at the Sandton Convention Centre for the slain rapper. Musicians that attended gave the star a fond farewell with renditions of his songs.
Source: sabcnews.com