Tiwa Savage gets Queen of Afrobeats doctorate

Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, Tiwa Savage, has been given an honorary doctorate by her alma mater, the UK’s University of Kent.
“Tiwa studied Business at Kent before she embarked on her incredible career – a reminder to all our graduates today to reach for the stars!.” the university tweeted, adding that they were “super proud”
Congratulations Dr @TiwaSavage! 👏— University of Kent (@UniKent) July 15, 2022
We're super proud to have awarded the Queen of Afrobeats an honorary doctorate at Canterbury Cathedral this morning.#MadeInKent #KentGrads pic.twitter.com/pUZt0WNK6Z
Tiwa began her music career doing backup vocals for artists.
She was the first woman to win the Best African Act at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards.