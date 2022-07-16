Prime News Ghana

Tiwa Savage gets Queen of Afrobeats doctorate

Tiwa Savage
Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, Tiwa Savage, has been given an honorary doctorate by her alma mater, the UK’s University of Kent.

“Tiwa studied Business at Kent before she embarked on her incredible career – a reminder to all our graduates today to reach for the stars!.” the university tweeted, adding that they were “super proud”

Tiwa began her music career doing backup vocals for artists.

She was the first woman to win the Best African Act at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards.