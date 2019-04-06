Uncle Ebo Whyte set to trill with another masterpiece titled ‘Dora WHY?’.

Legendary playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte is once again set to thrill an audience with his latest masterpiece titled ‘Dora WHY?’.
Ebo Whyte's play Dora WHY? will be shown at the National Theatre today 6th and tomorrow 7th of April with a repeat on the 20th and 21st of the same month. Tickets are going for only GHC 80.
‘Dora WHY?’ is a play which fuses drama with poetry and rib-cracking satire. But what at all is the 'Dora WHY about? Hold it, not yet.
There is a reason why everyone needs to be at the National Theatre to witness the latest stage play put together by Roverman Productions. Who does not know that Uncle Ebo Whyte will always have a surprise for his audiences?
And it’s no coincidence that no one has been able to figure out the trick with his stage plays. He simply delivers, and you can bet his next theatre will be better than the previous one you watched.
The theatre tells the story on forgiveness and it is centered on four main cast. If you want to hear more then you can’t afford to miss ‘Dora WHY?’.
