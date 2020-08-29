Prime News Ghana

VGMA21: List of winners for Day 1

By Vincent Ashitey
The biggest award show on the Ghanaian calendar is not other than the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

VGMAs is mostly held in April but the 2021 edition of the show had to be shifted to August 2020 due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus aka COVID-19.

This year’s event is designed to run for three continuous day due to the social distancing protocols set aside by the government in battling the coronavirus.

Check out the full list of winners:

Traditional Artiste of the Year – Tesa

Instrumentalist of the Year – Emmanuel Bludo

Sound Engineer of the Year – MOG Music

Male vocalist of the Year – MOG Music

Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor 

Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Record of the Year – Okyeame Kwame

Best Video of the Year – Killing Me (Cina Soul)

Group of the Year – Dope Nation

Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Best International Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie Ft Rudeboy

African Artiste of the Year – Burna Boy

Lifetime Achievement Award – George Darko