VGMA21: List of winners for Day 1

The biggest award show on the Ghanaian calendar is not other than the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).
VGMAs is mostly held in April but the 2021 edition of the show had to be shifted to August 2020 due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus aka COVID-19.
This year’s event is designed to run for three continuous day due to the social distancing protocols set aside by the government in battling the coronavirus.
Check out the full list of winners:
Traditional Artiste of the Year – Tesa
Instrumentalist of the Year – Emmanuel Bludo
Sound Engineer of the Year – MOG Music
Male vocalist of the Year – MOG Music
Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor
Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata
Record of the Year – Okyeame Kwame
Best Video of the Year – Killing Me (Cina Soul)
Group of the Year – Dope Nation
Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz
Best International Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie Ft Rudeboy
African Artiste of the Year – Burna Boy
Lifetime Achievement Award – George Darko