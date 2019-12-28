Video: CJ Biggerman gets his wish as he performs with Rick Ross

Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, kept his promise as he performed with Ghanaian rapper CJ Biggermanon stage at the Detty Rave concert on Friday.
This feat was achieved after the Ghanaian rapper impressed the Maybach Music Group owner with his rap skills at the Kempinksi hotel on Thursday.
While on the stage at the concert Rick Ross warmly welcomed CJ Biggerman on the stage and watched while the young rapper kept impressing the audience with his flow.
Watch the performance below: