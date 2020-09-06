VIDEO: Diamond Appiah gifts Maame Dokonoo, Fred Kyei Mensah cars

Ghanaian actress Diamond Appiah has dashed out cars to Sound Engineer and Music Producer Fred Kyei Mensah popularly known as Fredyma and veteran actress Grace Omaboe also known as Maame Dokonoo.
Diamond Appiah who is also a staunch member surprised both with KIA SOL.
Legendary sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah has been without a car for almost five years after his Adabraka office was destroyed during the June 3 disaster.
He used his personal savings and took out a loan to purchase equipment worth GHS 80,000 but all were destroyed after the heavy flood.
Diamond Appiah
In a Facebook post, he narrated how public transport had become his main source of transportation.
"For the past 5 years since I lost my business to the floods of June 3, 2020, trotro has been my main form of commuting. Aayalolo bus came to the rescue but, didn't last."
Below is Fred Kye Mensah's narration on how he got the car
A CAR GIFT?
I will lift up my eyes unto the Lord. Where will my help cometh? My help came from the Lord through the ever beautiful Diamond Appiah.
What a surprise i encountered yesterday! I NEVER had a hint about this car gift. Thanks to those who were tasked to organize this for me. Agyemang Prempeh Agyengo,Sally Frimpong, BigMike BM, Mark Okraku Mantey, Samuel Owusu Asare, Djcandyman Candy Man etc.
I had woken up and around 6 am yesterday, was asked to appear on Doctar Cann,happy fm entertainment show. After that, i left for Power fm. At 7.20 pm, i decided to go and pick my usual "trotro" back to my house in Pokuase when I had a call from Mark Okraku Mantey that, he had a friend who liked me and wanted to see me. I was curious so i asked Sammy, one of the panelists on Power fm ,to drop me at the Legon gardens area to meet Mark.
Mark came and picked me and straight, we drove about 20 km to the place only to meet a lot of people i was familiar with. I thought it was a normal party. I wasn't aware of the person who had invited me until the MC's of the night MzGee Ghana and Mercury Quaye of Hitz fm mentioned Diamond Appiah as celebrating her birthday and warming her ultramodern home.
Naive as i was, i sat through and gulped down some mango juice only for it to be announced that, Maame Dokono and i were the special guest and were invited to the high table.
To climax the event came the surprise of the night. Diamond Appiah held our hands and led us to her garage which was covered with a curtain and asked the ushers to open it only for me to see a brand new KIA SOL vehicle and presented to myself and Maame Dokono. What a surprise! A car gift?
For the past 5 years since i lost my business to the floods of June 3,2020,trotro has been my main form of commuting. Aayalolo bus came to the rescue but, didn't last.
Thanks to the following who also graced the occasion, Mamaga Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Celestine Donkor II, Donkor KOfi, Appietus Appiah Dankwah, Kyei Mensah,Ola Michael , Piesie Okrah Henryson,Eugene Osafo Nkansah, Sammy Kay,Andy Dosty, Apostle Dr Owusu Bempah, Afia Papabi,Nana Agradaa, David Dontoh, Empress Gifty Adorye, Rosindy Frimponmaa Attakorah etc
Indeed,Diamonds are forever. God bless you sister for this precious gift. It is well with my soul!