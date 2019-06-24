VIDEO: DJ Switch to donate educational materials to Cape Coast school

Ghana’s youngest Disk Jockey, DJ Switch will be supporting Brofoyaw A.M.E. Zion School in Cape Coast with some educational materials.
There is hope on the horizon for Brofoyaw A.M.E. Zion School in Cape Coast as the country’s youngest disk jockey has promised to help them with some educational materials.
Speaking to some students and authorities of the school, the young DJ born Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh revealed that she spotted the pleas of the school for desks, computers and other things on social media.
Upon seeing the conditions of the school via social media, she decided to go to their aid through her 'The DJ Switch Foundation'.
'You were dying for chairs, so I decided to use my DJ Switch Foundation to assist by providing some decks for the school' DJ Switch said
On her visit, the maverick DJ said she was there to access the school, see the environment and how she can help the school with the DJ Switch Foundation.
