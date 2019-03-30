Video: Fan steals Opanka's iPhone at Ebony's memorial concert

Tema based rapper, Dadie Opanka's iPhone was stolen yesterday, March 29, 2019, at the late Ebony Reigns 1-year memorial concert by a fan.
In the video PrimeNewsGhana sighted on Instagram, Opanka could be heard pleading to the person who took the phone to return it without involving the Police because he had a lot of his yet to be released songs and other document stored on it.
"I came to support my sister and a fan stole my iPhone at the entrance, one thing is, you can't use the phone so why are you stealing the phone," he said.'
Watch the video below:
