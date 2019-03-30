Video: Fan steals Opanka's iPhone at Ebony's memorial concert

Prime News Ghana

By Michael Klugey
Tema based rapper, Dadie Opanka's iPhone was stolen yesterday, March 29, 2019, at the late Ebony Reigns 1-year memorial concert by a fan.  

In the video PrimeNewsGhana sighted on Instagram, Opanka could be heard pleading to the person who took the phone to return it without involving the Police because he had a lot of his yet to be released songs and other document stored on it.

"I came to support my sister and a fan stole my iPhone at the entrance, one thing is, you can't use the phone so why are you stealing the phone," he said.'

Watch the video below: 

 

