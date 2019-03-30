Prime News Ghana

Video: Give your husband anal sex when you are in your period - Vicky Zugah advises

Actress turned counselor, Vicky Zugah has advised married women to have anal sex with their husbands when they are in their period in order to save the men from cheating. 

Actress in a viral video said a lot of men cheat because they don't get the chance to have sex with their wives during their menstruation period.

Sexual activities play a very vital role in marriages, denying your husband of sex can put your marriage at risk.

Vicky, however, advised women to consider having anal sex with husbands to keep them from committing adultery.

Watch the video below:

