Video : I didn't snub Wendy Shay - Kelvyn Boy

Afro-Pop singer Kelvyn Boy has brush-off allegations that he snubbed fellow musician Wendy Shay in a viral video during Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's presser.
The Burniton Music Group and RuffTown Records artistes Kelvyn Boy and Wendy Shay created a scene at Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s joint at the Marriott Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
In a new viral video on social media, the “Afrobeats” hitmaker was could be seen snubbing the “Uber Driver” singer.
According to the Burniton Music groups signed artiste, he never intended to embarrassed Wendy Shay by snubbing her in front of cameras.
Explaining the unfortunate incidence on Okay FM with Abeiku Santana, Kelvyn Boy noted that Wendy Shay even said “Hi” to him when he mounted the stage and he responded nicely.
Further explaining, he stated that both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy had stretched their hand to shake him and moreover, he was in a hurry to join them to take the photo that’s why he missed hugging or greeting Wendy Shay.
He also stated that he even walked out of the auditorium with Wendy Shay.
