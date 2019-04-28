Video: Obinim sacks his junior pastors during church service

Founder and general overseer of International Godsway church Bishop Obinim has sacked his junior pastors during church service for betraying him.
In a viral video PrimeNewsGhana sighted, Bishop Obinim lined up all his junior pastors in front of the congregation and told them they’ve been sacked after they introduced themselves and the branches they head.
The sack was in reaction to his former Pastor One Blow’s recent interview, in which he revealed what he went through before parting ways with Obinim.
According to Obinim, not even one of the pastor’s line-up in front of him know a secret about how he manages his church.
The controversial Ghanaian Pastor also gave a brief background of some of the pastors, mentioning one Solomon who is the Tema resident pastor, that he was a poultry farmer who came to him (Obinim) with his problem and he turned him into a pastor.
Pastor Eric and Kofi, Obinim stated they were mechanic and a truck driver respectively before they joined him as pastors.
Here is the video below: