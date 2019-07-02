VIDEO: Evangelist Lord Kenya performs his new rap song in church

Rapper-turned-evangelist, Lord Kenya has performed one of his single track from his upcoming gospel rap album to his congregation.
Lord Kenya disclosed that he will soon come out with a new rap-gospel album which according to him will highlight the goodness of the Lord.
The new gospel rap album is titled 'Christ Life'.
Lord Kenya has now decided to use his talent in Hiplife to praise God and has since come out with a new single which he was seen performing to his congregation.
Watch the video below;