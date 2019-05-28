Patapaa rescued from robbery attack by Ghana Police

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Patapaa Amisty and his management have been rescued from a robbery incident on the Kasoa, Winneba Highway.
The Scopatumana crooner, took to his Instagram page to thank the Ghana Police Service, Winneba patrol team to be precise to indicate that he and the rest of his team are safe.
This sudden incident happened around 11 pm on Monday, May 27, after Patapaa and his team had finished performing at the Wob3ti Apleza Festival in the Volta region, Ho and were returning to their homeland, Agona Swedru.
According to Patapaa's Manager, the robbers shot at some cars on the road and bolted with some belongings, but if not for the quick intervention of Winneba and Kasoa Police Patrol teams, the story would have been different.
The police rushed to the scene to restore sanity and had to escort them to Agona Swedru, his Manager added.
