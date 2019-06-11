Video + Photos : Meet the groomsmen of Eugene Osafo

The marriage ceremony between Peace Fm’s Eugene Osafo Nkansah and actress Victoria Lebene is currently ongoing at the Sandbox Beach here in Accra.
To make the day memorable, Eugene Osafo stepped out boldly with 6 strong men who rocked their beautiful Kentey to follow the groom.
The six (6) groomsmen are, Rapper Kwaw Kese, Kwame A Plus, Nana Ama McBrown's husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Kojo Soboh, and Godred.
Ghanaian Blogger, Eugene Osafo Nkansah on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, tied the knot with Kofi Adjorlolo’s ex-girlfriend, Victoria Lebene.
The wedding is been held at the Rehab Beach Club in South La, near the Sandbox Beach.
Hey ladies, Eugene Osafo is officially off the market. Congratulations Eugene, and we wish you a beautiful Union.
Check out Photos and Video from the wedding.
Kwaw Kese
Kwame A Plus
Nana Ama McBrown's husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah
Groom,Eugene Osafo Nkansah waiting for his wife
Eugene Osafo Nkansah and his groomsmen
Eugene Osafo Nkansah with Apostle Emmanuel Nkum.
Arnold Asamoah Baidoo
